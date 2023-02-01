How to watch It Chapter Two – is it streaming on Netflix?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch It Chapter Two, and where it’s available on streaming.

Tim Curry’s portrayal of Pennywise the Clown, the shapeshifting monster at the heart of Stephen King’s It, was responsible for countless nightmares following the miniseries’ release in 1990.

In 2017, Bill Skarsgård lived up to the hype in It, a big-budget adaptation of the author’s classic tome. It received rave reviews and went down a storm at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of all time.

So, with the first It recently being added to Netflix, viewers may be wondering: where can I watch It Chapter Two, and is it available to stream?

Article continues after ad

Is It Chapter Two on Netflix?

It Chapter Two isn’t available on Netflix right now, nor is it available to stream on any other platform.

The only way you can watch It Chapter Two is by renting or buying the movie digitally via Amazon Prime and other on-demand platforms, or purchasing the movie on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, or DVD.

The first It movie was added to Netflix on February 1, alongside a long list of other movies below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (Chapter One)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

It Chapter Two primarily covers the second half of King’s book, following the Losers’ Club as they return to Derry following a tragedy, where they’re forced to go up against Pennywise once more.

Article continues after ad

While featuring scenes with the young cast, it also stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Andy Bean as their adult counterparts.

In the meantime, feel free to check our our other upcoming horror hubs below:

The Conjuring 4 | M3GAN | Constantine 2 | Scream 6 | Terrifier 3 | The Last of Us HBO | Return to Silent Hill | Saw 10 | A Quiet Place: Day One | Evil Dead Rise

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.