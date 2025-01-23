I’m Still Here will be available on this streaming platform first

The Best Picture Oscar nominee has quietly crept onto the radar since awards season started. If you haven’t already seen I’m Still Here, you’ll eventually be able to watch it on this streaming platform first.

Who doesn’t love the underdog? We might all be familiar with The Brutalist, The Substance, and Emilia Pérez, but they aren’t the only horses in the race for the golden gong.

Enter I’m Still Here, a Brazilian film following a woman trying to find out the truth behind the disappearance of her husband while keeping her family together. Fernanda Torres has made history as the second Brazilian to be nominated for Best Actress, and also gained nods for Best Picture and Best International Feature Film.

Regardless of how well it does at the Oscars, it’s got people talking. It’s clearly heading to one streaming service before the rest, so here’s how to watch it.

How to watch I’m Still Here

I’m Still Here won’t be available theatrically in the US until February 14, 2025. The movie will have a limited theatrical release in New York City and Los Angeles on January 17, 2025.

As you might have guessed, the US release is well behind the international one. In its native Brazil, I’m Still Here came out on November 7, 2024, expanding to territories including France on January 15, 2025.

However, it’s a good strategy for the Oscars. The live ceremony will be held on March 3, meaning voting members – and the US public – have ample time to watch it. It’s not too far ahead for people to overlook it, but not so close there’s enough time to campaign for it. Essentially, it’s the perfect balance.

Fernanda Torres has already taken social media by storm since her Golden Globe win, and judging by the Oscars announcement, they’ll be sure to do the same here.

Where to stream I’m Still Here

I’m Still Here will likely be coming to Netflix before any other streaming service. This is because it has a distribution deal with Sony in international territories.

StudioCanal

However, this could be subject to change. Because Sony comes under the distribution umbrella for I’m Still Here – meaning it doesn’t have sole rights – streaming could go in a completely different direction. Even so, this is still unlikely.

The streaming release window is slightly harder to guess. Logic tells us the earliest we’d see the new movie appear on streaming is 45 days after its theatrical release.

Again, this isn’t confirmed. It will most certainly be a few months until we see it on streaming, which could very well be brought forward if we see it dominate the rest of awards season.

