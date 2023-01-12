How to watch Hunters Season 2 – what time is it streaming on Amazon Prime?

Hunters Season 2, the next chapter of the Nazi-hunting show, is about to drop on Amazon Prime – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Hunters – created by David Weil and starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman – first landed on Prime in 2020. The series follows a “diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City”, and their efforts to stop those conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US.

The first season was met with mixed reviews, though many commentators highlighted the show’s eye-popping action sequences and compared it to Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, leading to Amazon renewing the show for another season.

Article continues after ad

With Hunters Season 2 soon to release on Amazon Prime, here’s your guide to what time it’ll arrive on streaming, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where can you watch Hunters Season 2?

Hunters Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 13, 2023.

All eight episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time Hunters Season 2 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

Article continues after ad

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The official synopsis for the second season reads: “After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, The Hunters must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi – Adolf Hitler – who’s hiding in South America.

“Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.

“Al Pacino returns for the epic series conclusion of Hunters alongside previously announced new series regular Jennifer Jason Leigh and returning series regulars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin.”

Article continues after ad

Hunters Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video now. Season 2 will premiere on January 13, and you can sign up for Amazon Prime here.