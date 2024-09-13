There’s only one way to watch God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust

“Does God still have a place in politics?” That’s the question at the heart of God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust, the biggest faith-based movie release of the month – and there’s only way to see it.

Christian movies are booming at the box office. The Forge, the follow-up to 2015’s War Room, made $22 million this year. Even The Chosen, which screened the entirety of Season 4 in theaters, has grossed nearly $60 million worldwide.

While The Passion of the Christ remains the genre’s biggest blockbuster, the God’s Not Dead franchise has enjoyed surprising, continued success with audiences (though not always with critics).

The fifth movie in the series, In God We Trust (originally titled Rise Up), is available to watch today – but don’t expect to be able to stream it at home just yet.

God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust is only in cinemas

God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust is available to watch exclusively in cinemas as of September 12, 2024.

However, it’s not a particularly niche title, so don’t worry about having to drive a few hours to find a cinema that’s showing it. That said… you’ll have an easier time watching it in the US than in other countries; for example, you’ll struggle to find a nearby screening in the UK.

According to Michael Scott, the movie’s producer, you should go and see it in a cinema if you’re a Christian who feels insecure about your political stance.

“God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust serves as a bold reminder that complacency can erode our liberties, freedom, and faith when we fail to actively defend and uphold them,” he said, as per Pure Flix.

“If we truly believe in a faithful God who is ‘good all the time,’ we must be willing to speak out and stand firm in our beliefs, even in the face of great risks and opposition.”

God’s Not Dead 5 will only stream on one platform

God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust doesn’t have a streaming release date. But whenever it arrives, it won’t be on Netflix, Prime Video, or any other platform: it’ll be on Great American Pure Flix.

Pure Flix

The platform was founded by David A.R. White, who plays David Hill, the pastor and main character of the franchise. While Fathom Events distributes the films theatrically, Pure Flix has the rights, so you’ll need to fork out $9.99 per month for a subscription to the streaming service if you want to watch it at home.

The fifth film follows Hill once more, exploring “the enduring relevance of faith in public life and the fight to keep religious values at the heart of governance.”

“In a time of profound political, civil, and spiritual turmoil, Reverend David Hill grapples with a crucial question: Does God still have a place in politics?” the official synopsis reads.

“Following the unexpected death of a favored congressional incumbent, David feels compelled to enter the race, challenging the increasing efforts to remove religious influence from public policy.

“Facing off against state senator Peter Kane, a formidable opponent determined to create greater division by pushing religion out of the public square, David must navigate the treacherous waters of modern politics, where his faith, optimism, and principles are put to the ultimate test.

“As he confronts adversaries from his past and faces relentless scrutiny, David’s campaign becomes a beacon of hope for many who yearn for spiritual and moral leadership in a divided nation.”

How to watch the God’s Not Dead movies

Unsurprisingly, every God’s Not Dead movie (apart from In God We Trust) is available to stream on Pure Flix.

That includes God’s Not Dead (2014), God’s Not Dead 2 (2016), God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness (2018), and God’s Not Dead: We the People (2021).

However, God’s Not Dead and its immediate sequel are also available via Prime Video and Freevee, as well as on-demand platforms.

In the meantime, find out everything we know about The Chosen Season 5 and check out other new movies in cinemas this month.