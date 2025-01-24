Flight Risk will be available on this streaming platform first

Y’all need a pilot? Flight Risk, Mel Gibson’s new thriller, has just landed in cinemas this weekend – and if you want to watch it on streaming, it’ll come to one platform first.

If you only focus on his movies, Gibson has a decorated career: he won Best Picture for Braveheart, The Passion of the Christ is still one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time, and he made Apocalypto.

He hasn’t stepped behind the camera since 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge (which also earned a slew of Oscar nominations). Eight years later, he’s back with Flight Risk, which marks a bit of a departure for the filmmaker: it’s a tight, 90-minute B-movie, unlike his past epics.

Whether you want to check it out right now or wait for its streaming debut, this is everything you need to know about watching Flight Risk.

How to watch Flight Risk

Flight Risk is exclusively available in cinemas. It arrived in theaters on January 24, 2025.

The new action movie has an interesting premise: a US Marshal (Michelle Dockery) hires a pilot (Mark Wahlberg) to fly her and a government witness (Topher Grace) to his trial, where he’s expected to testify against a notorious mob boss.

However, as they take flight, it becomes clear the pilot isn’t who he says he is – in fact, he’s a hitman sent to murder the informant before it’s too late.

You can check showtimes for Flight Risk via Fandango and your local cinema’s website.

Where to stream Flight Risk

Lionsgate

Flight Risk will be available to stream on Starz first, due to Lionsgate’s agreement with the streaming platform.

Lionsgate just renewed its streaming deal with Starz, meaning it’ll “keep exclusive first pay TV and SVOD window rights to the studio’s films,” according to Variety. In other words, once it leaves cinemas, you’ll find it on Starz before any other platform.

Also, as part of the studio’s extension, its movies will come to Starz “on an accelerated basis closer to their initial theatrical release.”

Starz Networks prexy Alison Hoffman explained: “Movies are a critical part of our premium offering, and we’re pleased to extend our agreement with an accelerated window.

“Lionsgate’s movies perform incredibly well on our service, and we’re thrilled to offer subscribers their expanding slate of films.”

While the extension will stand for several years, Lionsgate has been taking steps to separate from Starz, so it won’t last forever.

As explained by THR, “the goal appears to be creating two stand-alone companies so investors can value the Starz and studio assets separately amid a contracting media and entertainment landscape.

“And while some potential suitors appear to see Starz as a streaming platform, others are looking at Lionsgate and its programming library as a possible indie studio acquisition as digital titans like Apple and Amazon muscle into Hollywood.”

When will it come to streaming?

Lionsgate

Flight Risk could be available to stream on Starz by June 2025, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

As it’s distributed by Lionsgate, let’s look at some of the other studio’s movies: John Wick: Chapter 4 came to streaming 175 days after its theatrical release, Borderlands took 138 days, and Saw X came to streaming after 180 days.

It’ll depend on box office performance more than anything else, and given the studio’s new “accelerated” deal with Starz, it could come to streaming even quicker than expected.

Is Flight Risk on digital?

No, Flight Risk isn’t available to buy or rent digitally – yet.

Similar to its possible streaming timeline, you just need to look at other Lionsgate movies – and for the most part, they’re made available on-demand to buy or rent digitally less than a month after they hit cinemas.

So, you may be able to watch Flight Risk at home by March 2025, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

In the meantime, check out our list of 2025 movies you should check out and the best movies of 2024.