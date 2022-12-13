How to watch Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 – when is it on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

When is Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 on Netflix? The final season of the hit drama is finally here, but when can you watch and stream the last batch of episodes?

Sadly, Firefly Lane is definitely coming to an end with its second season.

The show, following Scrubs’ Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl’s lifelong friends and their ups, downs, and everything in between, first premiered on the streaming platform in February last year.

While it was quickly renewed for Season 2, this two-part season will be the show’s last – so, when is Part 2 available to stream on Netflix?

Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 will be available on Netflix on June 8, 2023.

Part 1 arrived on the streaming platform on December 2. On the same day, Heigl tweeted: “And… when you guys are done binging those new #FireflyLane episodes… you can look forward to 7 more! Season 2 Part 2 will be hitting your screens on June 8, 2023.”

When Part 2 arrives, you can expect to see the return of Heigl and Chalke, as well as Ali Skovbye as teenage Tully, Roan Curtis as teenage Kate, Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan, Beau Garrett as Cloud, Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan, and Ignacio Serricchio as Danny Diaz.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 plot

The official synopsis reads: “What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our ‘Firefly Lane Girls Forever?’ We’ll learn the answer this season – but first – Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom.

“This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from – including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud.

“In the ’80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully’s career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match – that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes.

“While in the ’70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.”

Firefly Lane Seasons 1 and 2 Part 1 are available on Netflix now.