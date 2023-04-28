How to watch Fatal Attraction series – when is it streaming?

Not long to go until the Fatal Attraction TV series bunny hops its way to our screens – so, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and when it’ll be available to stream.

The show is based on the 1987 movie of the same name, which saw Michael Douglas portray a man who has an extramarital affair with a woman played by Glenn Close. After he tries to end the affair, things take a terrifying turn.

Fatal Attraction proved to be one of the most successful movies of the ‘80s, immortalizing the term “bunny boiler” (if you know, you know). But it also received heavy backlash upon its release for its portrayal of women, with feminist author Susan Faludi writing in 1991: “Women’s lives were framed as morality tales in which the ‘good mother’ wins and the independent woman gets punished.”

However, the newly adapted TV series is set to right some of the wrongs of its source material while telling the story through a fresh and updated lens. And with the show ready for its premiere in a matter of days, here’s your guide on how to watch it and when it’ll be available to stream.

Fatal Attraction launches on April 30, 2023 on Paramount+ in the US and Canada. The first three episodes will premiere on that date, followed by single episodes weekly thereafter until the final two episodes, which drop on the same day.

The US and Canada release schedule is as follows:

Episodes 1-3: April 30

Episode 4: May 7

Episode 5: May 14

Episode 6: May 21

Episode 7-8: May 28

The international premiere dates on Paramout+ will be the following day for regions including Latin America, UK, Australia, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France.

The international release schedule is as follows:

Episodes 1-3: May 1

Episode 4: May 8

Episode 5: May 15

Episode 6: May 22

Episode 7-8: May 29

In terms of what time the Fatal Attraction episodes will be available to stream, Paramount+ hasn’t shared specific times, but said to expect them to drop on their respective dates in the early hours of the morning.

Check out the trailer below:

Paramount+ is available from the streaming platform’s dedicated website, or subscribers can download the app from Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon, or Roku. The essential plan with ads is $4.99 monthly or $49.99 per year, while the premium plan costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.

Users can also opt for a Paramount+ and Showtime bundle, which costs $11.99 monthly or $119.99 yearly for the essential plan, and $11.99 monthly or $119.99 yearly for the premium plan.

That’s everything we know about how to watch the Fatal Attraction series and when the episodes will be available for streaming. You can read more about the show here.