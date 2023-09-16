How to watch Easy A – Is it streaming?

The iconic teen comedy movie Easy A turns 13 years old today, but where on streaming can you watch it?

When it comes to coming-of-age raunchy comedies, they can often be pretty hit or miss. You can get a classic, like American Pie, or a dud, like No Hard Feelings.

However, one movie that has managed to stand the test of time is Easy A. The movie worked as a starring vehicle for up and coming actor Emma Stone, and the movie still feels both hilarious and poignant, even over a decade later.

So if you’re in the mood to watch this meta Scarlet Letter adaptation, you might be wondering where you can stream the movie? Well, read on, and we’ll explain all.

When and where can I stream Easy A?

Easy A is available to stream on the NBC platform Peacock.

Peacock Premium costs $5.99 per month, and gives you access to the everything the streaming service has to offer, including the iconic “Pocketful of Sunshine” scene.

Easy A, which is currently at a Fresh 85% Critics Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is also available to buy and rent through platforms such as Now TV, Apple TV, and Vudu.

The film’s official synopsis reads “Prompted by her popular best friend to spill details of her boring weekend, Olive (Emma Stone), a clean-cut teen, decides to spice things up by telling a little lie about losing her virginity. When the high-school busybody (Amanda Bynes) overhears the conversation and spreads it all over campus, Olive is suddenly notorious but for the wrong reasons.”

To get a taste of the action, check out the trailer below:

