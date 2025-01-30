Dog Man will be available on this streaming platform first

First there was Robocop, now there’s Dog Man. Fighting crime might not look the same anymore, but it’s still bags of fun. Soon, you’ll be streaming it at home on this platform.

If you were a child who grew up on books like Captain Underpants and Dumb Bunnies, you’ll likely be all too familiar with Dog Man. In fact, it’s a spinoff of the Captain Underpants series, which got the live-action adaptation treatment back in 2017.

For those unfamiliar, the movie pretty much does what it says on the tin. After a freak accident, Dog Man’s head is stitched onto a human’s body. A cat called Petey terrorizes the town, and it’s up to our hero to stop him.

It might not be on your radar for the most anticipated movies of 2025, but it should be. Whether you’re unleashing your inner child or taking your real-life ones, here’s what you need to know about watching Dog Man.

How to watch Dog Man

Dog Man is available in US theaters from January 31, 2025. Sadly, UK fans need to wait a little longer for the theatrical drop, which is February 7, 2025.

Cinema is back, baby. For a lucky few territories, previews begin on the evening of January 30. You’ll need to check tickets in your local area to see if you’re included.

If you’re planning a visit, Dog Man is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour and 34 minutes (ie, the perfect length of time to keep the kids in their seats).

We can expect the new movie to be on screens for at least 3-4 weeks, so don’t panic if you can’t make it right away.

Where to stream Dog Man

Dog Man doesn’t have any confirmed streaming details yet, but it’ll most likely come to Peacock first when it does.

Universal Pictures

This is all because Dog Man is a Universal Pictures movie. NBC Universal owns Peacock, so much like we see on other streaming services, movies will always go to their parent companies first (e.g. Warner Bros. releases will go to Max).

However, this doesn’t mean we won’t see an extended streaming release later down the line. As anyone with a subscription will know, new movies can often be released across multiple platforms as more time passes. Typically, Universal films will then go to Prime Video four months after their Peacock debut.

When will it come to streaming?

Based on Universal’s previous release patterns, we can expect Dog Man to be on a streamer by April 2025.

Universal Pictures

This isn’t confirmed, as we don’t even have a set streaming release date for Peacock. There are currently no confirmed plans for a wider streaming release (we’re just using common sense here).

For the time being, your best bet to make sure you catch Dog Man while you can is to head to your local theater.

Is Dog Man on digital?

Dog Man isn’t on digital yet, but we can expect it to be 3-4 weeks after its theatrical release.

Universal Pictures

Again, we’re following the patterns of the parent company here. A fairly recent example is Conclave, which was released in theaters on October 25. It then arrived on PVOD (premium video on demand) on November 26, just over a month later. The Bikeriders and Nosferatu followed a similar strategy.

Unlike other studios, this has nothing to do with how well a new title performs at the box office.

We don’t know any of the above for certain, but we do know the studio tends to drop new titles on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Dog Man hits cinemas on January 31, 2025. In the meantime, check out the best animated movies of all time, and more new movies streaming this month.