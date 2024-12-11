Dexter: Original Sin is only available to stream on one platform

Dexter: Original Sin is almost here, bringing fans back into the fold with a ’90s twist on everyone’s favorite fictional vigilante.

Despite a bumpy ending to the Emmy Award-winning original series, Dexter fans have had no shortage of bloody adventures with fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan. Two years after New Blood (and ahead of Resurrection), Dexter: Original Sin is coming to revisit the murderer’s origin story.

Set in 1991, the new series is a must-watch for Dexter lovers and fans of true crime alike. Thankfully, it’s all relatively easy to catch the upcoming show.

Here’s how to watch Dexter: Original Sin, including streaming details.

How to stream Dexter: Original Sin

Yes! Dexter: Original Sin will be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime from Friday, December 13.

The first episode will drop on the platform on December 13, and new episodes will arrive weekly until the finale on February 14.

This plan starts at $12.99 per month, or $119.99 for an annual subscription.

Can you watch it on TV?

If you’re looking to watch Dexter: Original Sin another way, Episode 1 will air on Showtime on Sunday, December 15 at 10pm.

New episodes will air on Showtime each Sunday after they land on the streaming service.

How to watch Dexter: Original Sin outside the US

If you’re outside the US, Dexter: Original Sin will simply stream on Paramount+.

The series launches globally on Friday, December 13 on the platform. Nice and easy!

If you’re in the UK, subscriptions start at $6.99 per month or $69.90 per year.

What is Dexter: Original Sin about?

Original Sin is a Dexter prequel series that takes place in 1991, following Dexter as a student while he learns to become an expert serial killer.

The series will feature Michael C. Hall as Dexter once more, but only as the narrator. Patrick Gibson will take up the mantle as the younger version of the character.

The official synopsis is as follows: “Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.

Paramount Television Studios

“With the guidance of his father, Harry (Golden Globe® winner Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar.

“This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

For more, take a look at the full Dexter: Original Sin release schedule. You can also check out our list of the best TV shows of 2024, and see what else is new on streaming this month.