Big Nick is back in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, and he wants a piece of Donnie’s action. It’s one of the big releases of January 2025, but if you don’t want to see it in the cinema, be warned: its streaming future is a little unclear right now.

Heat is one of the best action movies of all time. It’s the ultimate cops and robbers saga; a bullet-blaring, iconic tale of two men who “don’t know how to do anything else, and don’t much want to neither.”

Over 20 years later, in a post-GTA V world, it got a spiritual successor: Den of Thieves (one critic described it as Heat in a can of Monster Energy, which is hilariously accurate).

Instead of Neil McCauley and Vincent Hannah, we had Donnie (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), an ex-marine who wanted to rob the Federal Reserve, and Big Nick (Gerard Butler), the brutal cop hunting him down. They’ll reunite in Den of Thieves 2… with an unexpected twist, and this is how you can watch it.

How to watch Den of Thieves 2

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is exclusively available in cinemas from January 10, 2025.

Development on the sequel began shortly after the original film’s release, with Christian Gudegast quickly signing on to return as director alongside Butler and Jackson.

It was originally planned to drop in late 2024, but its theatrical drop was pushed back due to Lionsgate’s distribution rights (in short, it was delayed for a very boring reason, but it’s nothing to do with the film itself).

Den of Thieves 2 showtimes

You can check showtimes for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera via Fandango and your local cinema’s website.

Is Den of Thieves 2 on streaming?

Lionsgate

No, Den of Thieves 2 isn’t available to stream yet. However, we may be able to deduce when it’ll drop on a platform.

As it’s distributed by Lionsgate, let’s look at some of the other studio’s movies: John Wick: Chapter 4 came to streaming 175 days after its theatrical release, Borderlands took 138 days, and Saw X came to streaming after 180 days.

While it’ll depend on box office performance, Lionsgate gives its films a longer theatrical window before their streaming debut (for example, Deadpool & Wolverine came to Disney Plus after three-and-a-half months).

So, let’s say we had 150 days to Den of Thieves 2’s theatrical release date. That would place its streaming release sometime in June 2025, which seems reasonable – but this hasn’t been confirmed, so keep your eyes peeled.

Where to stream Den of Thieves 2

Lionsgate

This is where it gets a bit complicated. We don’t know where Den of Thieves 2 will be available to stream after its theatrical release, but there’s a good reason.

Until late last year, Lionsgate movies went straight to Starz after their release in cinemas, as per an agreement signed at the start of the decade. However, Lionsgate has been taking steps to separate from Starz over the past two years.

As explained by THR, “the goal appears to be creating two stand-alone companies so investors can value the Starz and studio assets separately amid a contracting media and entertainment landscape.

“And while some potential suitors appear to see Starz as a streaming platform, others are looking at Lionsgate and its programming library as a possible indie studio acquisition as digital titans like Apple and Amazon muscle into Hollywood.”

So, where does that leave Den of Thieves 2? Given Lionsgate’s distance from Starz, its streaming deal may no longer be valid, so it could come to another streaming platform first (Netflix acquired Clerks III in the pay-one window, so it’s possible it ends up there).

If it doesn’t come to Starz, the Roku Channel and/or Peacock could be contenders, given they both signed pay-two deals with Lionsgate. We still don’t know for certain, so keep your eyes peeled for any updates.

When is Den of Thieves 2 coming to digital?

Lionsgate

While unconfirmed, Den of Thieves 2 could arrive on digital by February 2025.

Similar to its possible streaming timeline, you just need to look at other Lionsgate movies – and for the most part, they’re made available on-demand to buy or rent digitally less than a month after they hit cinemas.

So, it’s safe to expect to be able to watch Den of Thieves 2 at home next month, barring any changes to its usual theatrical-to-home entertainment schedule.

In the meantime, check out our list of 2025 movies you should check out and the best movies of 2024.