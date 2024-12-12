There’s an easy way to watch Creature Commandos outside the US

Creature Commandos may have launched James Gunn’s DCU, but if you’re outside the US, it may seem nigh-on impossible to watch online – but there’s an easy way to stream it.

While the DCU will kick off on the big screen with Superman next year, Creature Commandos is an “aperitif”, revolving around the titular group of Suicide Squad-esque monsters as they protect a princess from a rogue Amazonian.

In our review, we called it a “bloody, joyous, and dark distillation of Gunn’s talents – and more proof of why you should never bet against him.”

However, you may be having a bit of a tough time trying to watch it if you’re not based in North America, but there’s a simple solution.

How to watch Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos is available to stream exclusively on Max in the US. It’s not airing on HBO, so you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service to watch it.

It premiered on December 5, launching with two episodes (they’re all less than 30 minutes long, so it won’t take long to catch up). Episode 3 dropped today (December 12), chronicling the violent, sad backstory of G.I. Robot – it’s a great episode, so you should definitely check it out.

The first season will have seven episodes, so it’ll conclude on January 9, 2025 – if you’d rather wait and binge the whole thing, that’s less than a month to wait.

Can you stream Creature Commandos outside the US?

Max

You can stream Creature Commandos outside the US, but you’ll need a VPN.

Weirdly, it hasn’t been licensed to many channels and streaming platforms. It’s especially frustrating for viewers in Canada, because HBO’s programming is usually available on Crave – but Creature Commandos is nowhere to be found. It’s airing on Adult Swim each week (Episode 3 is on tomorrow, December 13, at 11pm ET), but it’s not easy to stream.

It appears to only be available on two other platforms: Binge in Australia and JioCinema in India.

So, you technically have three options, but you’ll need a VPN to access any of them (unless you’re based in Australia or India… obviously). Once you have one, just change your location to the right country, sign up for whichever streaming service you prefer, and start streaming!

If you’re interested in signing up for Max, its cheapest plan is $9.99 per month, but you’ll need to put up with ads. If you go up one level and get rid of ads, it costs $16.99 per month, or the ‘Ultimate Ad-Free’ package costs $20.99 per month. Remember, it offers a free trial too.

You can check out our recaps of Creature Commandos Episode 1 and Episode 2, and read our list of the best TV shows of 2024.