How to watch Compliance, the Don’t Pick Up The Phone movie

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Is Compliance on Netflix or Amazon Prime? After the release of Don’t Pick Up The Phone, where you can you watch and stream the movie based on the infamous case?

Don’t Pick Up The Phone is a new documentary series on Netflix, following the “investigation into a hoax caller who talked managers into strip-searching employees at fast food businesses across the US.”

The strip search hoax call scam stretched across 12 years, culminating in an incident in 2004 in Mount Washington, Kentucky. You can read more about the true story here.

The case led to Compliance, a 2012 movie closely based on the real-life incident – with Don’t Pick Up The Phone out now, viewers may be trying to find it, so here’s where you can watch and stream it.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Compliance – is the movie on streaming?

In the US, Compliance is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. You can also purchase or rent the movie via on-demand platforms.

In the UK, Compliance isn’t available to stream on any platform, including Netflix and Prime, but you can buy or rent the movie via Amazon, Apple TV, or Sky Store. It’s also available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You can watch the trailer for Compliance below:

The movie doesn’t use any of the names of those involved in the incident, following the manager of a “ChickWich” fast food restaurant who receives a call from someone identifying himself as Officer Daniels, who convinces her to strip search an innocent employee, among other abusive acts.

Article continues after ad

It stars Ann Dowd as Sandra, Dreama Walker as Becky, Bill Camp as Sandra’s fiancé Van, and Pat Healy as the caller behind the hoax call.

The movie has an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, billed as a “ripped-from-the-headlines thriller that’s equal parts gripping and disturbing.”

You can sign up for Amazon Prime here. Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.