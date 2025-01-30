Companion will be available on this streaming platform first

Companion is the first great horror movie of 2025, so here’s how to watch the AI-infused film, including theatrical and streaming details.

We’re only a few weeks into 2025, but it’s already proving to be a strong year for horror. Leigh Whannell’s bloody take on the Wolf Man kicked things off in style, being a straightforward scarer that owes a debt to both Jaws and The Fly.

Presence was next out of the gate, with Steven Soderbergh’s ghost story delivering psychological chills told from the POV of a spirit trapped in a troubled family’s home.

But the best reviewed horror movie of the year thus far is Companion, which stars Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher, currently carries a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%, and hits screens this coming week.

How to watch Companion

Warner Bros.

Companion is playing exclusively in cinemas. The movie hits screens worldwide on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Drew Hancock writes and directs, while producers include Roy Lee, whose previous credits include the It movies and Strange Darling, and Zach Cregger, who helmed the brilliant Barbarian.

You can head to Fandango for Companion show times, or check with your local cinema.

Where to stream Companion

Companion is likely to stream on Max first, as the film is made by Warner Bros., the company that owns the streamer.

The story tackles AI via the story of a “companion robot” – this is how we described the plot in our Companion review: “Lovers Josh (Jack Quaid) and Iris (Sophie Thatcher) head to a ‘little cabin’ in the woods for a weekend getaway with their friends and their partners. What transpires in the not-so-little, not-so-cabin-y locale is a chaotic blend of violence and humor as a grander scheme begins to unravel.”

When will it come to streaming?

Warner Bros.

Companion could be available to stream on Max as early as May 2025.

90 days is a typical release window, but timing will likely depend on how the film fares commercially. The Watchers is a comparable title that was a box office failure for Warner Bros. in 2024, and therefore fast-tracked to Max, dropping on the streamer just seven weeks after hitting cinema screens.

But Companion is predicted to open strong this weekend, meaning it will likely have a longer life in theaters.

Is Companion on digital?

BoulderLight Pictures

No, Companion isn’t available to buy or rent digitally – yet.

Again, the time-frame will depend on how the movie fares in cinemas, but with the film potentially opening to between $8 million and $10 million this weekend, Companion probably won’t hit the likes of Prime Video or Apple TV until the early summer.

