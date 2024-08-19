How to watch Borderlands – Is it streaming?

Here’s how to watch Borderlands from home, one of 2024’s most panned movies, and where it’ll be available for streaming.

Based on the popular and award-winning videogame franchise, the Borderlands movie finally arrived in theatres in August 2024.

While boasting an impressive cast and including some iconic characters from the video game franchise, the film has struggled at the box office and has been poorly received by critics and fans. Some even labeling the movie the “worst film of the year”

As such, it will soon be available on streaming services following a very brief run in theatres. Here is everything you need to know about how and when to watch Borderlands from home.

Borderlands released in cinemas on August 9, 2024, after spending years in production and being hit with many delays and setbacks.

The film has struggled at the box office and has been poorly received by critics and fans.

Is Borderlands streaming? Where to watch

Borderlands will be available on digital streaming services on Friday, August 30, 2024.

The Borderlands film can already be pre-ordered on Prime Video for $24.99, but the date it will be released and accessible on Prime Video has yet to be determined.

Given that Borderlands has struggled to impact the box office, its digital release coming so soon after its theatrical run is in line with the recent trend.

This also mirrors the same quick-release pattern that Lionsgate implemented for the digital streaming release of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Borderlands plot

While Borderlands fans may recognize the names of many characters featured in the film, the movie largely focuses on a fresh narrative.

The official movie synopsis from Lionsgate reads as the following:

“Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B.”

Trailer

You can check out the action-packed trailer for Borderlands here.