How to watch Blue Beetle TV show: Young Justice & more

After the release of the first Blue Beetle trailer, here’s how to watch the DC hero’s other movie and TV outings, including the Young Justice show and more.

“He’s a superhero, whether he likes it or not.” This is the tagline for Blue Beetle, one of the most anticipated upcoming movies in the DCU, set to hit cinemas two months after The Flash.

It stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a teenager who’s unwittingly chosen by the titular scarab and gifting (or cursed) with incredible powers, thanks to a shapeshifting exoskeleton.

The movie’s first trailer has gone down a storm online, with newcomers and fans alike keen to dive into the character’s back catalog – so, here’s how to watch any TV show Blue Beetle appears in.

Is there a Blue Beetle TV show?

No, there isn’t a specific Blue Beetle series, but he’s made several appearances in DC TV shows. We have listed them below:

Smallville

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Young Justice

Justice League Action

How to watch Smallville

Warner Bros.

Smallville is available to stream with a Hulu subscription.

It’s also available to rent or buy digitally via Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms.

Both the Jaime Reyes and Ted Kord incarnations of Blue Beetle appear in ‘Booster’, the 18th episode of Season 2.

How to watch Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Cartoon Network

Batman: The Brave and the Bold is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription.

It’s also available to rent or buy digitally via Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms.

While centered around Batman, the series sees him team up with several DC heroes, including the Jaime Reyes, Ted Kord, and Dan Garrett incarnations of Blue Beetle.

How to watch Young Justice

Warner Bros.

Young Justice is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription.

It’s also available to rent or buy digitally via Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms.

Young Justice is an animated series that ran for four seasons between 2010 and 2022. As its title indicates, it focuses on younger superheroes, such as Robin, Aqualad, Kid Flash, and Speedy.

It’s also the Jaime Reyes version of Blue Beetle who appears predominantly in the show (Ted Kord and Dan Garrett also pop up), introduced in Season 2 and going on to become a permanent member of the lineup.

How to watch Justice League Action

Cartoon Network

Justice League Action is available to stream on Prime Video.

If you don’t have a subscription, you can still buy or rent the show via Amazon and other VOD platforms.

The show primarily follows Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the other members of the Justice League, but Blue Beetle makes his first appearance in Episode 9 when he’s transported back in time with Batman.

Blue Beetle is due to hit cinemas on August 18, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.

