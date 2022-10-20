How to watch Black Adam – is it streaming on HBO Max?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Black Adam is finally hitting screens this week – ahead of Dwayne Johnson’s DC debut, here’s the movie’s release date, how you can watch it, and whether it’s available to stream on HBO Max or another platform.

Johnson has been saying it for years now: the hierarchy of the DC universe will change with Black Adam, introducing his Kahndaq anti-hero and the Justice Society of America – there might even be a familiar face.

The synopsis reads: “Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”

Ahead of the movie’s release, you may be wondering: how can I watch Black Adam, and is it available on HBO Max or another streaming platform? We’re here to answer those questions.

Black Adam is due for release tomorrow, October 21, in the UK and US – and it will be exclusively available to watch in cinemas.

Black Adam is showing in all major cinemas, so you can check your local theater for showtimes.

Is Black Adam on streaming?

Black Adam won’t be available to stream on the day of release.

While many of Warner Bros’ 2021 movies were added to HBO Max on the same day as they hit cinemas, like The Suicide Squad and Dune, Black Adam will not be released on the platform straight away.

This is a result of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, which has scrapped the strategy that saw movies get a 45-day theatrical window before being added to HBO Max.

When will Black Adam be available to stream?

Black Adam doesn’t have a streaming release date at the time of writing, nor is it confirmed when the movie will be available on-demand or Blu-ray.

If we look at past releases, there’s good reason to believe Black Adam may be available to stream on HBO Max in December 2022.

Elvis was added to the streaming platform after 70 days, while DC League of Super-Pets was available to stream after just 59 days. Given the big releases hitting cinemas over the next two months – namely, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water – it wouldn’t be surprising to see Black Adam with a similar theatrical window.

For UK viewers, it’ll likely be a similar waiting period before the movie is available on Sky Store, Amazon Prime, or via other on-demand services.

Black Adam hits cinemas tomorrow, October 21.