How to watch Bel-Air – can the Fresh Prince remake be streamed for free?

Somehow, remaking the Fresh Prince wasn’t a totally bad idea. Now, the show is into Season 3, and we can explain how and where to watch Bel-Air, as well as how much it’ll cost you.

Will Smith’s original sitcom was one of the best TV shows of the ’90s. It still holds up today, more or less, but it definitely needed freshening up (pun intended, sorry).

Bel-Air has quietly become one of the most popular TV series streaming right now, and the third season has just kicked off. Better yet, it started with a three-episode premiere!

So, where can you catch up with Will and Carlton 2.0? And can you watch Bel-Air for free? Let’s see, shall we.

Where is Bel-Air streaming?

Bel-Air is a Peacock exclusive, so you’ll need access to the service if you want to keep up with the Banks family’s latest antics.

Episodes 1-3 of Season 3 landed on the streaming service on August 15, with seven more episodes to come weekly through to October 3, 2024.

The first two seasons of the comedy series are also on Peacock, so you can follow the remake in its entirety there.

Bel-Air will cost you

Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch Bel-Air for free right now. Peacock will cost you $7.99 a month (with ads) or $13.99 a month (ad-free).

You can also pay annually for the service, with plans priced at either $79.99 (with ads) or $139.99 (without them). This essentially gets you two months free, near enough.

