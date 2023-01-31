How to watch Babylon – is it streaming?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Babylon, Damien Chazelle and Margot Robbie’s Hollywood nightmare, and where it’ll be available on streaming.

Babylon is the latest movie from Chazelle, the director of Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man, and it’s basically Singin’ In The Rain’s coke-nosed, lewd, rowdy twin.

As the silent movie era nears its end with the rise of the talkies, three people try to find their place in the new age: Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), a star with an expiry date; Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), a young woman desperate for the spotlight; and Manny (Diego Calva), a pawn who slowly becomes a king.

Following its quiet debut in cinemas, you may be wondering: is Babylon available to watch on streaming, and where can I find it?

When and where can you watch Babylon?

Babylon will be available to rent and buy on Amazon Prime from January 31. Currently, it’s not on Netflix or any other streaming platform, nor is it listed on other on-demand services.

On Amazon, it’s available to rent in Ultra HD for $19.99, or you can buy it for $24.99. We’d add: this is a premium VOD release, hence the price and it being exclusive to Amazon.

If you’re in the UK, you have two options: go see it in the cinema wherever there are still screenings or use a VPN to access Amazon.

Babylon will get a full digital rollout on March 21, along with its release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

You’ll also find the following special features on the home entertainment release:

A Panoramic Canvas Called Babylon – The cast and crew discuss the inspiration and motivation behind the original story and development of this epic, 15 years in the making.

The Costumes of Babylon – Discover how costume design was fundamental to character development and the challenges that went into creating over 7,000 costumes for the film.

Scoring Babylon – Take a peek into Justin Hurwitz’s musical process to understand the artistry behind composing an iconic score that further elevates the film.

Deleted & Extended Scenes

While the movie has been polarizing among critics and viewers, as well as a box office flop, Chazelle told Insider: “I don’t really pay that much attention to that.

“You know, it’s an interesting thing of, where you make something, and then I do believe that it sort of becomes – once the filmmaker finishes the movie – the audience’s, and that includes the critics, includes everyone. And everyone’s gonna have a different take on the film. And I think they’re all legitimate.”

Babylon is still screening in cinemas now, and you can find out more about the movie’s story here.

