How to watch Alchemy of Souls Part 2 – is it streaming on Netflix?

Alchemy of Souls Part 2 is about to drop, much to the excitement of the show’s fans – but while Part 1 was released on Netflix, where can you watch and stream Part 2?

Alchemy of Souls, the South Korean series written by the Hing sisters about young Daeho mages switching bodies and causing mayhem, has been a major hit with audiences so far.

Part 1 went down really well, and now fans are getting hyped for Part 2. The series has been divided into parts, with Part 1 airing earlier this year, which spanned 20 episodes. The 10-episode second part, titled Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow – referring to the two leads Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook) and Cho Yeong (Go Yoon-jung) – is set to drop very soon.

But some of you may not know where to watch the show, or how to access it. Part 1 was streamed on the platform Netflix, but can the same be said for Part 2? Well, we’re here to help you, so let’s go over it all.

When and where can you watch Alchemy of Souls Part 2?

Don’t fret, as Alchemy Of Souls Part 2 will drop on Netflix on Saturday, December 10.

Episodes are set to be released on both Saturdays and Sundays for five weeks, and the season will conclude on January 8, 2023.

In regards to what time the episodes will be dropping, here’s a handy guide depnding on your time zone:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

What will happen in Part 2?

The fact that Netflix is streaming the show can be proven by the trailer for the show that Netflix recently released, which features the tagline, “Within my deep darkness, we met like destiny.”

The trailer shows quite a lot of what will happne during it’s short runtime, following the synopsis for the second part, which reads: “Uk becomes a hunter of the soul-swapped, when a young woman, a prisoner in her own home, seeks his help to reclaim her freedom.”

Alchemy of Souls Part 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.