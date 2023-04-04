How to watch Air – is the Michael Jordan movie streaming?

Air, a biopic chronicling the launch of Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan Nike shoe line, is nearly here – so, here’s how to watch it and if it’s available on streaming.

You can’t talk about the legacy of Michael Jordan, the greatest professional athlete of all time, without mentioning Air Jordan. The Nike brand revolutionized the industry and fortified his legacy, not to mention the money he’s earned from it: a whopping $1.3 billion.

The new movie, directed by Ben Affleck and starring Matt Damon, tells the story of how an underdog company – yes, we’re actually referring to Nike here – bagged Jordan before he became ultra-famous.

Ahead of the release of Air, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and if it’ll be available on streaming.

Is Air on streaming?

No, Air is not available to stream yet. It will be exclusively available in cinemas from April 5, 2023.

This may be a surprise to some, and with good reason: yes, it has been produced by Amazon Studios, but it’s not coming to Prime Video until at least 45 days after its release in movie theaters.

Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble told Deadline that the handling of Air “could represent the start of a substantive move into theatrical exhibition by streaming companies.”

According to Gamble, the theatrical window is “directionally” starting at 45 days. “I’m not sure it’s public and it may not have been fully decided [but] we know that directionally that’s where it’s starting,” he said.

While it “depends on how well it holds, that seems to be the direction [Amazon is] heading on their films, what they are indicating, what they are telling us, and what we are hearing from other streamers, like Apple… things are gelling for a 45-day window for the more commercial films. You need a certain amount of runtime to generate the benefits that a theatrical release can give a film.”

Air hits cinemas on April 5. You can check out our review here.