There’s only one way to watch A Different Man on streaming

Sebastian Stan just picked up a Golden Globe for his performance in A Different Man – and if you want to watch it, it’s about to drop on a streaming platform very soon.

Stan rose to fame with two roles: Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl and, more importantly, Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s still in the MCU (he’ll appear in Thunderbolts* later this year), but he hasn’t appeared in the franchise since 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, he’s been busy – and we’re benefiting from it. He’s starred in some really interesting projects since Endgame, including The Devil All the Time, Fresh, Dumb Money, and Pam and Tommy.

2024 was a major year for the actor, playing Donald Trump in The Apprentice and (now in a Golden Globe-winning performance) starring in A Different Man.

How to stream A Different Man

A Different Man will be available to stream on Max from January 17, 2025.

Article continues after ad

If you can’t wait that long, you can watch it right now – but you’ll need to buy or rent it digitally from an on-demand platform like Amazon Prime. It’s currently priced at $5.99 for a rental (down from $10, so it’s a bit of a steal right now), or you can purchase it for $19.99 (it’s $5 cheaper if you step down from UHD to standard definition).

Article continues after ad

In 2023, speculation surrounded the streaming destination of A24 movies after the studio tested the waters with a few platforms. Many suspected they’d land on Netflix, but A24 inked a multiyear agreement to drop its movies on Max during the pay-one window (typically lasting 18 months).

So, if there are any other A24 movies you’ve not been able to see yet (*cough* The Brutalist! *cough*), keep your eyes peeled on Max.

“Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition,” said Royce Battleman, EVP of, Content Acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in an earlier statement.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience.”

What is A Different Man about?

A24

A Different Man follows Edward (Stan), an actor with a rare genetic condition that affects his appearance and speech. When he’s offered an opportunity to have facial reconstructive surgery, he goes ahead with it – but what seems like a blessing soon feels like a curse.

A24’s official synopsis reads: “Aspiring actor Edward undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.”

Article continues after ad

The film also stars Adam Pearson (who you may recognize from Under the Skin), an actor with neurofibromatosis in real life. He plays Oswald, who takes the spotlight from Edward in an off-Broadway play.

That’s as much as I should tell you about it – trust me, you’re better off not knowing much before you press play.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out which movies you should be excited about in 2025 and what TV shows you need to watch.