How to watch 1923 – where to stream the Yellowstone prequel

1923, a new Yellowstone spinoff prequel and spinoff starring Harrison Ford, is nearly here – but when is it out, and where can you watch and stream the series?

1923, the latest project in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone empire, will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

It stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the great-great-great-uncle and auntie of John Dutton III, the patriarch played by Kevin Costner in the mainline show.

Ahead of the release of 1923, viewers may be wondering: when is it out, and where can you stream the prequel series?

When and where can you watch 1923?

1923 will be available to watch on Paramount+, and it will be released on December 18 in the US, and December 19 in the UK.

The first episode will be available on Paramount+ from 3am ET/12am PT in the US. It’ll also be airing on the Paramount Network at 9pm ET, coming after the latest episode of Yellowstone Season 5, but further episodes are exclusive to Paramount+.

For UK viewers, it’ll be available at 8am the following day. In Australia, it’ll be available at 7pm. Unfortunately, Paramount has yet to announce release dates for other international markets, so you’ll need a VPN to access the streaming platform if you’re in another country.

