How to watch 1923 Episode 7 – what time is it streaming?

1923, the new Yellowstone spinoff prequel, is approaching Episode 7 – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

1923, the latest project in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone empire, will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

It stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the great-great-great-uncle and auntie of John Dutton III, the patriarch played by Kevin Costner in the mainline show.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of the release of 1923 Episode 7, viewers may be wondering: what time is it out, and where can you stream the prequel series?

When and where can you watch 1923 Episode 7?

1923 Episode 7 will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 19.

For those in the UK, it’ll be available to stream on Monday, February 20.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In terms of what time 1923 Episode 7 will be available to watch on Paramount+, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Unfortunately, Paramount has yet to announce release dates for other international markets, so you’ll need a VPN to access the streaming platform if you’re in another country.

Article continues after ad

Check out our other TV hubs below:

1883 Season 2 | Severance Season 2 | The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | Rick and Morty Season 7