How to Rob a Bank shocks Netflix viewers with explicit moment

How to Rob a Bank has left a number of Netflix viewers red-faced after showing explicit footage of Scott Scurlock.

The new true crime film has hit the top 10 chart since arriving on the streaming service last week, proving popular due to the wild story behind the so-called Hollywood bank robber.

Between 1992 and 1996, Scurlock and his accomplices — inspired by Patrick Swayze in Point Break — managed to steal $2.3 million from at least 19 banks in the city of Seattle.

Using prosthetics and extensive makeup, Scurlock was able to go undetected for so many years, earning him his Tinsel Town nickname. But this is far from the only interesting detail about his life.

You see, Scurlock is quite the character. Earlier on in his life, he studied to be a doctor, using his smarts (and access to a lab) to make and sell methamphetamine.

He then used the money he made from drug dealing to buy land in Washington state, building an extensive, three-storey treehouse for him and his friends to live in.

Scurlock’s pal Elizabeth Stanton appears in the Netflix documentary to describe how the treehouse was a place where “you could go to get out of the norm of society.”

“The first time that I went to the treehouse, Scott answered the door,” added another of his friends, T.J. Losey. “He was stripped naked, except his tool belt. I’d never had anybody answer the door quite like that.”

To illustrate Scurlock’s free spirit, How to Rob a Bank shows footage of him fully naked — manhood and all.

Netflix Scott Scurlock was a free spirit.

The reveal left a few people feeling some kind of way, especially given how Scurlock is dead.

One viewer wrote on X/Twitter, “For some reason Netflix decided it was necessary for us to see the Hollywood Bank robbers big ass cock in the How to Rob a Bank documentary.”

“There’s some hot cock shots too, if you’re into that,” said one on Reddit, to which another replied, “Yeah that was weird. Let’s put this dead guy’s dick in the movie for no reason at all.”

A fourth commented, “The story itself is fine. I didn’t need to see his penis or nude ass at all.”

Other than the peen on screen, true crime fans have hailed How to Rob a Bank as one of the best Netflix docs in ages.

“Netflix’s How to Rob a Bank is for sure my fave documentary of the year,” wrote one on X/Twitter, while another said, “Netflix doc How to Rob a Bank is wild.”

A third, who perfectly sums up how fascinating the story is, commented, “I am 18 minutes into How to Rob a Bank on Netflix and I’m like… How is this guy a real person? Handsome, pre-med guy who lives in a treehouse, manufactures the best meth, and robs banks.”

