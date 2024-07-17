Cinemark Theaters has revealed their novelty popcorn bucket for the new installment in the Alien franchise, Alien: Rolulus. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Several movie releases in 2024 are getting novelty popcorn buckets for viewers to buy alongside their movie-viewing snack, and Alien: Romulus is no different.

Unlike other novelty buckets, like the Kung Fu Panda 4-themed container or the infamous Dune 2 bucket, the one for the newest Alien film is not shaped like a bucket at all, and is instead a hollow replica of a Xenomorph’s head.

Article continues after ad

How to get the Alien: Romulus popcorn bucket

You can get the popcorn bucket by heading to your local Cinemark or Regal theater and asking for the Alien: Rolulus bucket at the concessions counter alongside your purchase of popcorn.

Theaters usually operate on a first-come-first-served basis for these promotional items. If you want to guarantee that you can get the wild-looking bucket, then you should plan to go to the theater on the movie’s opening night in your area.

Article continues after ad

Alien: Romulus releases worldwide on August 16, 2024.

Article continues after ad

While the bucket does not seem to be very deep, it does look quite wide from the promotional video shared by Cinemark theaters. The novelty container also seems to have a handle near the mouth of the Xenomorph for easy carrying, so viewers won’t have to use both hands while walking to the theater.

There is another promotional popcorn bucket for the movie from AMC Theaters that is different from the one available at Cinemax and Regal operations. This bucket has a face hugger wrapped around the container, but it is still just as creepy as the Xenomorph head bucket.

Article continues after ad

The new installment in the long-standing horror franchise is unconnected to the previous films and follows a new group of younger people confronted by the terrifying monster.