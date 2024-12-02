How to get Netflix Wrapped 2024: See your favorite shows, actors & more

A Netflix Wrapped tool has been created for viewers to see their TV and movie history, including their favorite directors and actors during the year.

The popular streaming platform has officially launched ‘Netflix Wrapped.’ Similar to Spotify Wrapped, this tool gives TV and movie enthusiasts some special insights into their annual watching history.

Though statistics are strictly from your usage on Netflix, the tool is accessible through Kapwing, a “modern video creation platform.”

Netflix Wrapped is free for users, regardless of their subscription level.

How to download Netflix Wrapped

Log into your Netflix account and download your viewing activity. The page can be accessed here. Scroll to the bottom of your viewing activity and click “Download All.” Import your viewing history on Kapwing’s Netflix Wrapped generator. View & enjoy your Netflix Wrapped!

Netflix Wrapped 2024 feature list

Minutes watched

Number of shows vs movies

Most bingeful day

Highest-rated/lowest-rated shows

Actors/directors that appear in multiple watched shows or movies

Most completely watched show

Favorite genres

Kapwing Examples of Netflix Wrapped

Netflix Wrapped creators “proud” of new tool

Following the announcement of Netflix Wrapped, Head of Content for Kapwing, Liam Curtis, stated how “proud” he was to have launched an anticipatory tool.

“Netflix Wrapped is something that we’re really proud of. The ‘minutes watched’ section and ‘most bingeful day’ are the most popular features, for sure,” Curtis said.

“It’s fun to look back and remember that day you decided to start rewatching a certain series and couldn’t stop. The tool combines individual stats with information pulled from across the web to give users some extra context about their data.

“I think that’s what makes the tool stand out. For example, we highlight the show you watched that has the highest rating on IMDB along with actors or directors that regularly feature across your watch history.

“The actor’s angle is a nice addition, too, and the results often help people decide what they want to watch next. People suddenly realize there’s a certain director or actor they always seem to enjoy.”