A tense sequence in the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian gave Din Djarin an exciting action sequence, while also paying homage to a famous moment in The Phantom Menace.

Episode 1 – aka The Phantom Menace – is widely regarded as one of the worst Star Wars movies. If not the worst. Indeed, we recently came up with a way to replace the prequels with Andor and Rogue One in the future, which should make for a far more satisfying viewing experience.

But The Mandalorian has nevertheless been filled with throwbacks to many of the old movies. And in today’s episode – which we reviewed here – there was an effective homage to The Phantom Menace that we’ll detail below.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian to follow…

What happens in The Phantom Menace?

During the climax of The Phantom Menace, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) engage in a three-way lightsaber battle with Darth Maul (Ray Park).

The spectacular fight sequence – which is one of the best in all of Star Wars – plays out in a hanger bay, with Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan using single lightsabers, and Darth Maul using a double-bladed saber. Which looks very cool.

The battle takes them across catwalks that lead to a generator, which is protected by a series of force fields. Those force fields initially separate the three characters, then isolate Qui-Gon and Darth Maul. At which point Maul cuts Jinn in two, as Kenobi looks on, helpless.

How The Mandalorian finale pays homage to The Phantom Menace

In Season 3 Episode 8 of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin makes his way to villain Moff Gideon in the Command Center. But finds his path blocked by both troopers and a series of force fields, like the ones in The Phantom Menace.

There’s a twist this time, however, as Din Djarin has help, courtesy of droid R5. “I don’t have weapons, so this might get messy,” states Djarin, as R5 hacks into the barrier shields, and switches them on and off depending on Din’s needs.

Djarin therefore makes his way down the corridor, commanding R5 to deactivate them one at a time, as uses his fighting skills to disarm the Troopers, and use their weapons against them. All as other Troopers look on and await their own fate from behind barrier shields. Unlike Qui-Gon Jinn however, Din Djarin defeats everyone in his path, and makes it through with his torso intact.

It’s a great scene, that puts a fun twist on a beloved Star Wars sequence.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8 is available to stream on Disney+ now. Check out our other coverage below:

