Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in cinemas now, reuniting Miles Morales with Gwen Stacy – but how old is she, and is she older than Miles?

In our review, we wrote: “We are lucky to be living in an age where the power of animated superhero films is finally being realized, and with great power, comes great responsibility. So be responsible, and watch Across the Spider-Verse as soon as you can.”

Coming five years after the Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse, the sequel catapults Miles across the multiverse into the orbit of the “Spider Society”, a superhero collective in charge of protecting the fabric of reality across thousands of worlds – but they have a difference of opinion in how to save everyone.

Article continues after ad

While Miles is still at the center of the story, Gwen Stacy is given a much larger role this time, and some fans may be curious about the age difference between them – so, here’s how old she is.

How old is Gwen Stacy in Across the Spider-Verse?

Gwen Stacy is either 16 or 17 years old in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. She’s played by Hailee Steinfeld, who’s 26 years old.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the first movie, Miles was 14 years old and Gwen was 15 months older than him, making her at least 15, if not 16.

Article continues after ad

We know Across the Spider-Verse takes place “one year and four months” after the first movie, as confirmed by Christopher Miller, and Miles confirms he’s now 15. We don’t know their exact birthdays, so Gwen could be 16 or 17 years old.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage below: