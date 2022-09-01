How many Rings of Power episodes are there? Prime Video release schedule

After years of anticipation, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is nearly here – but how many episodes are there, and when will they release on Prime Video?

Eight years after The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies, fans will return to Middle-earth like they’ve never seen it before in The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime’s new mega-budget series.

The show will “bring to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history… set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings,” as per the official synopsis.

The first two episodes are due to arrive on Prime Video – you can read our review of them here – so you may be wondering: how many Rings of Power episodes are there, and when will they be available to watch on the streaming platform?

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes and release schedule on Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will have a total of eight episodes on Prime Video

The series is dropping in weekly installments on the streaming platform, with the exception of the premiere, which is making the first two episodes available to watch.

As for the release schedule, here’s when you can watch every episode of The Rings of Power:

Episode 1: Friday, September 2 (depending on timezone)

Episode 2: Friday, September 2 (depending on timezone)

Episode 3: Friday, September 9

Episode 4: Friday, September 16

Episode 5: Friday, September 23

Episode 6: Friday, September 30

Episode 7: Friday, October 7

Episode 8: Friday, October 14

As for the double-episode premiere, here’s when you can watch the first two episodes of The Rings of Power:

6pm PDT – Thursday, September 1

9pm EDT – Thursday, September 1

10pm Brazil – Thursday, September 1

2am UK – Friday, September 2

3am Central European Summer Time – Friday, September 2

5:30am India Standard Time – Friday, September 2

10am. Japan Standard Time – Friday, September 2

11am. Australia – Friday, September 2

1pm. New Zealand – Friday, September 2

The rest of the series will arrive on Prime Video on the following Thursday/Friday, depending on your timezone, at slightly different times than the premiere.

Here’s when you can watch Episodes 3-8 of The Rings of Power:

9pm PDT – Thursdays

12am EDT – Fridays

1am Brazil – Fridays

5am UK – Fridays

6am CEST – Fridays

9:30am IST – Fridays

1pm JST – Fridays

2pm AU – Fridays

4pm NZ – Fridays

The Rings of Power will “take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episodes 1 and 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video on Friday, September 2.