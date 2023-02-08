How many episodes of You Season 4 are there? Netflix release schedule

How many episodes are there in You Season 4? The next chapter of Joe’s story is about to drop on Netflix, so here’s your guide to how many episodes there are and their release schedule.

We’ve been enjoying Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) murderous, obsessive escapades since 2018. Whether he’s pining after a customer or falling in love with… Love, audiences want more.

And soon, they’ll get it. In Season 4, Joe (or is it Jonathan) has hopped across the pond to London, where he’s trying to “prove he’s not a terrible man.” Alas, drama is never far away when he’s around, and when an “Eat the Rich” killer emerges, a new game is quickly afoot.

Article continues after ad

So, ahead of its release, here’s how many episodes you can expect in You Season 4 and their release schedule on Netflix.

How many episodes in You Season 4?

You Season 4 will have a total of 10 episodes split across two parts. Five episodes will drop with Part 1 and the other five will drop in Part 2.

You Season 4 release schedule

You Season 4 Part 1 will drop on February 9, and Part 2 will be released on March 9, exactly one month later.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Speaking to Tudum, showrunner Sera Gamble spoke about the upcoming season and taking Joe abroad. “It’s fun to put someone who knows literary tropes into one of the tropiest stories possible, and it fits nicely with the idea that he’s genuinely going to be different now,” she said.

Article continues after ad

“He’s done murdering, he’s learned from his mistakes and he’s going to do what it takes to right the karmic scales.

“That doesn’t just mean grow a beard and teach about American literature, it also means maybe that you have to try to protect the very people [whose fate] previously would’ve had you at least look the other way, if not actively participate in what was going on with.”

In terms of what time you can dive into the new episodes, it depends on your time zone – so, we’ve broke that down here.

You can find out more about You Season 4 here, and check out the rest of our coverage of the show here.