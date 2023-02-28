How many episodes are there in The Mandalorian Season 3? The adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu continue in the third season – here’s how many episodes to expect and their release schedule.

The Mandalorian premiered with the launch of Disney+ in 2019. Grogu, formerly known as Baby Yoda, stole the hearts of Star Wars fans all across the world, and the show quickly became a phenomenon.

It’s been more than two years since Season 2’s epic, tear-jerking finale, and – with the exception of The Book of Boba Fett – we’ve been pining for the next steps in their journey together.

Soon, The Mandalorian will return with Season 3 – here’s how many episodes there are in the new season and their release schedule on Disney+.

How many episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 are there?

There are eight episodes in The Mandalorian Season 3.

However, don’t get too excited. Each episode will be released weekly, so don’t expect to load up Disney+ and binge the whole thing.

The Mandalorian Season 3 release schedule

Episode 1 of The Mandalorian Season 3 will be released on Wednesday, March 1, with other episodes arriving weekly on the streaming platform. You can find the full release schedule below:

Episode 1: Chapter 17 – March 1, 2023

Episode 2: Chapter 18 – March 8, 2023

Episode 3: Chapter 19 – March 15, 2023

Episode 4: Chapter 20 – March 22, 2023

Episode 5: Chapter 21 – March 29, 2023

Episode 6: Chapter 22 – April 5, 2023

Episode 7: Chapter 23 – April 12, 2023

Episode 8: Chapter 24 – April 19, 2023

You can also find out what time each episode comes out depending on your location here.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu.

“Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

The Mandalorian starts streaming on March 1 on Disney+. Check out our other coverage here.