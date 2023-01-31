One Piece is one of the world’s most beloved and longest-running animes – but how many episodes are there and how long would it take you to watch the whole series, plus the movies?

One Piece is an anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s shonen manga. First published in 1997, the series evolved into a media behemoth, spawning one of the most successful anime shows ever made.

It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a teenager who turns to rubber and sails the high seas in pursuit of the mythical, titular One Piece in a bid to proclaim himself the King of the Pirates. Over the course of 25 years, it’s become one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.

If you’re a fan of the show, or somebody looking to dive in, you may be wondering: just how many episodes of One Piece are there, and how long would it take to watch them all?

How many episodes of One Piece are there?

As of January 2023, there are a total of 1,049 episodes of One Piece.

The first episode of One Piece aired on October 20, 1999. Since then, there have been 20 seasons with varying numbers of episodes. For example, Season 1 has 61 episodes, while Season 3 has 14.

The next episode of One Piece will be available to watch and stream from February 5, 2023.

How many episodes of One Piece are on Netflix?

The first 13 seasons of One Piece are available on Netflix, amounting to 456 episodes.

Seasons 11-13 arrived on Netflix in July last year, but it’s unclear when other episodes will come to the streaming platform.

How many One Piece movies are there?

There are a total of 15 One Piece movies at the time of writing. We have listed all of them and their years of release below:

One Piece – 2000

Clockwork Island Adventure – 2001

Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals – 2002

Dead End Adventure – 2003

The Cursed Holy Sword – 2004

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island – 2005

Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle – 2006

The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta – 2007

Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura – 2008

One Piece Film: Strong World – 2009

Straw Hat Chase – 2011

One Piece Film: Z – 2012

One Piece Film: Gold – 2017

One Piece: Stampede – 2019

One Piece Film: Red – 2022

While it’s attempting to assume that the movies are spinoffs of the anime, they all take place within the show’s canon – so, if you want to watch the whole thing, don’t think you can skip them!

But just how long would it take to watch the entirety of One Piece, if you include the films?

How long would it take to watch all of One Piece?

Right now, it would take nearly 442 hours to watch One Piece – that’s 18-and-a-half days’ worth of anime without a single break.

Including their opening and closing themes, and factoring in credits, each episode of One Piece is between 22-24 minutes long. For easiness sake, let’s just say each episode is 24 minutes. Multiply that by 1,049 and you have 419.6 hours.

If you add all of their runtimes up, the 15 movies amount to another 22.1 hours, which equals 441.7 hours.

You may love One Piece, but you can’t watch TV for more than 18 days straight. So, let’s plan it out: if you spent nine hours watching the anime each day, it would take just over 49 days.

What if you didn’t have that sort of time to spare? What if you’re a working person who just wants to squeeze in two hours before going to bed? Well, you’re in it for the long haul: with just two hours of One Piece each day, it would take nearly 221 days – that’s more than seven months of dedicated viewing.

One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

