How many Andor episodes are there? Disney Plus release schedule

How many Andor episodes are there on Disney+? Here’s your guide to when you can catch the newest Star Wars show each week.

Andor is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the 2016 spinoff chronicling the Rebel Alliance’s heroic, ultimately tragic efforts to steal the Empire’s plans for the Death Star.

The movie was a hit – especially for that Darth Vader scene – and it’s now led to Andor, with Diego Luna reprising his titular role for a gritty, espionage series against the backdrop of the Imperial Era.

The show got off to an incredible start with a three-episode premiere last week – you can read our review here – but you may be wondering: how many Andor episodes are there, and when are they coming to Disney Plus?

Andor episodes and release schedule on Disney Plus

Andor will have a total of 12 episodes on Disney+.

The Star Wars prequel series is dropping in weekly installments on the streaming platform, with runtimes varying anywhere between 30 and 45 minutes in length.

As for the release schedule, here’s when you can watch each new episode of Andor:

Episode 1: Wednesday, September 21

Episode 2: Wednesday, September 21

Episode 3: Wednesday, September 21

Episode 4: Wednesday, September 28

Episode 5: Wednesday, October 5

Episode 6: Wednesday, October 12

Episode 7: Wednesday, October 19

Episode 8: Wednesday, October 26

Episode 9: Wednesday, November 2

Episode 10: Wednesday, November 9

Episode 11: Wednesday, November 16

Episode 12: Wednesday, November 23

Each episode of Andor will be available to stream on Disney+ at the following times, dependent on your time zone:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

11:30am India Standard Time

4pm Japan Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

Andor Episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Disney+ now.