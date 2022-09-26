How many Andor episodes are there? Disney Plus release schedule

How many Andor episodes are there on Disney+? Here’s your guide to when you can catch the newest Star Wars show each week.
Andor is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the 2016 spinoff chronicling the Rebel Alliance’s heroic, ultimately tragic efforts to steal the Empire’s plans for the Death Star.
The movie was a hit – especially for that Darth Vader scene – and it’s now led to Andor, with Diego Luna reprising his titular role for a gritty, espionage series against the backdrop of the Imperial Era.
The show got off to an incredible start with a three-episode premiere last week – you can read our review here – but you may be wondering: how many Andor episodes are there, and when are they coming to Disney Plus?
Andor episodes and release schedule on Disney Plus
Andor will have a total of 12 episodes on Disney+.
The Star Wars prequel series is dropping in weekly installments on the streaming platform, with runtimes varying anywhere between 30 and 45 minutes in length.
As for the release schedule, here’s when you can watch each new episode of Andor:
- Episode 1: Wednesday, September 21
- Episode 2: Wednesday, September 21
- Episode 3: Wednesday, September 21
- Episode 4: Wednesday, September 28
- Episode 5: Wednesday, October 5
- Episode 6: Wednesday, October 12
- Episode 7: Wednesday, October 19
- Episode 8: Wednesday, October 26
- Episode 9: Wednesday, November 2
- Episode 10: Wednesday, November 9
- Episode 11: Wednesday, November 16
- Episode 12: Wednesday, November 23
Each episode of Andor will be available to stream on Disney+ at the following times, dependent on your time zone:
- 12am PDT
- 3am EDT
- 4am Brazil
- 8am UK
- 9am Central European Summer Time
- 11:30am India Standard Time
- 4pm Japan Standard Time
- 5pm Australia
- 7pm New Zealand
Andor Episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Disney+ now.