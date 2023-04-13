New Russel Crowe film The Pope’s Exorcist is worth wasting some time for, but how much time? Read on, and we’ll tell you.

If you’re looking for a new film to scratch that Halloween spooky itch, then The Pope’s Exorcist, a new horror movie starring Russel Crowe, should be a good time for you. It certainly was for us, and you can read our review here.

The official synopsis is as such: “Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.”

But with so much media out there vying for our attention, audiences like to know how much time they will have to spend on a certain story. So, how long is the movie’s runtime, and how does it compare to other horror flicks?

How long is The Pope’s Exorcist?

The Pope’s Exorcist is 103 minutes long. Meaning it’s one hour and 43 minutes long.

In the age when every film is pushing three hours, this length feels like a breath of fresh air. The shorter time works in the movie’s favor as well, as in our review we stated: “The movie gets to the point pretty quickly, and the scares don’t really let up once they get started.”

However, this shorter runtime is actually becoming rather common in recent horror movies. In fact, The Pope’s Exorcist is actually one of the longer horror films of 2023, with other runtimes of notable scary films being as such:

Renfield – 93 minutes

Infinity Pool – 118 minutes

Knock at the Cabin – 100 minutes

Cocaine Bear – 95 minutes

M3GAN – 102 minutes

65 – 93 minutes

The Pope’s Exorcist – 103 minutes

Since these films are shorter, that means you have all the more excuse to check them out!

The Pope’s Exorcist is now available to view in UK cinemas, and will premiere in US cinemas on April 14.

