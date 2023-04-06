TV & Movies

How long is the new Super Mario Bros movie? Runtime explained

The poster for the new Super Mario Bros movieUniversal Pictures

The Super Mario Bros Movie, an all-star adaptation of the iconic Nintendo video game franchise, is in cinemas now – but how long is its runtime?

The new movie comes from Despicable Me’s Illumination and stars Chris Pratt as the titular, pipe-squatting plumber, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser.

In our review, we wrote: “Fans of the video games and Nintendo generally will love spotting all the cameos and other nods buried throughout – and there’s just enough here to keep older audiences entertained while the kids have a ball. Wahoo!”

If you’re planning on heading out to the cinema this weekend, you may be wondering: how long is the runtime for the new Super Mario Bros movie?

How long is the new Super Mario Bros movie runtime?

The Super Mario Bros Movie has a runtime of 92 minutes.

It covers a lot of ground in a short space of time, managing to zip between Brooklyn, the Mushroom Kingdom, Bowser’s Castle, and other places across the galaxy.

The runtime also aligns with other Illumination productions – see how it compares to other films below:

  • Despicable Me – 95 minutes
  • Hop – 95 minutes
  • The Lorax – 86 minutes
  • Despicable Me 2 – 98 minutes
  • Minions – 91 minutes
  • The Secret Life of Pets – 86 minutes
  • Sing – 107 minutes
  • Despicable Me 3 – 90 minutes
  • The Grinch – 85 minutes
  • The Secret Life of Pets 2 – 86 minutes
  • Sing 2 – 110 minutes
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru – 87 minutes
  • The Super Mario Bros Movie – 92 minutes

The only exception to the hour-and-a-half-ish trend is the Sing franchise, with both its entries running longer than 100 minutes. Sing 3 was recently confirmed to be in the works, which you can read about here.

The new movie is also considerably shorter than its 1993 live-action cult classic predecessor, which had a runtime of 105 minutes.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage below:

