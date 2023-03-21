How long is The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4? Runtime explained

How long is The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 runtime? The highly-anticipated third season of the Star Wars show is finally here – but how long is the third episode?

This is the way. More than three years after the Season 2 finale left us weeping, Din Djarin and Grogu have finally returned in the The Mandalorian Season 3.

With the galaxy far, far away’s favorite father-and-son duo reunited, Din will “cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Following its release on Disney+, how long is The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4, and what about the rest of the episodes?

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 runtime

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 has a runtime of 30 minutes, making it the shortest episode in the season so far.

Here’s how it compares to the earlier episodes:

Episode 1: ‘The Apostate’ – 35 minutes and 16 seconds

Episode 2: ‘The Mines of Mandalore’ – 42 minutes and 24 seconds

Episode 3: ‘The Convert’ – 56 minutes and 11 seconds

Episode 4: ‘The Foundling’ – 30 minutes and 39 seconds

As for the rest of the new season, we don’t have any confirmed runtimes at the time of writing, but we’ll update this space as soon as we do.

Here’s how it compares to the show’s other particularly short installments:

Chapter 2: ‘The Child’ – 30 minutes and 53 seconds

Chapter 14: ‘The Tragedy’ – 31 minutes and 39 seconds

Chapter 5 – ‘The Gunslinger’ – 32 minutes and 48 seconds

Chapter 11 – ‘The Heiress’ – 32 minutes and 58 seconds

While HBO’s programming, such as The Last of Us and House of the Dragon, often stays with similar runtimes across its seasons, Star Wars shows don’t follow any one pattern when it comes to runtimes.

Here’s a breakdown of runtimes for each premiere in other Star Wars shows:

The Mandalorian Season 1: 38 minutes

The Mandalorian Season 2: 51 minutes

The Book of Boba Fett: 37 minutes

Obi-Wan Kenobi: 52 minutes

Andor: 39 minutes

We’d say this: the first episode of Season 3 is 35 minutes long, but that won’t be the same for every other episodes. In past seasons, runtimes have varied between 31 and 52 minutes.

