How long is The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1? Runtime explained

How long is The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 runtime? The highly-anticipated third season of the Star Wars show is nearly here – but how long is the first episode?

This is the way. More than three years after the Season 2 finale left us weeping, Din Djarin and Grogu have finally returned in the The Mandalorian Season 3.

With the galaxy far, far away’s favorite father-and-son duo reunited, Din will “cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Ahead of its release on Disney+, how long is The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1, and what about the rest of the episodes?

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 runtime

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 has a runtime of 35 minutes.

As for the rest of the new season, we don’t have any confirmed runtimes at the time of writing, but we’ll update this space as soon as we do.

While HBO’s programming often opens with a longer – if not feature-length – episode, as we saw with The Last of Us and House of the Dragon, Star Wars shows don’t follow any one pattern when it comes to runtimes.

Here’s a breakdown of runtimes for each premiere in other Star Wars shows:

The Mandalorian Season 1: 38 minutes

The Mandalorian Season 2: 51 minutes

The Book of Boba Fett: 37 minutes

Obi-Wan Kenobi: 52 minutes

Andor: 39 minutes

We’d say this: the first episode of Season 3 is 35 minutes long, but that won’t be the same for every other episodes. In past seasons, runtimes have varied between 31 and 52 minutes.

