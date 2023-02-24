How long is The Last of Us Episode 7? Runtime explained

How long is the runtime for The Last of Us Episode 7? HBO’s long-awaited video game adaptation is here – but how long is the fourth episode, and will every episode have the same runtime?

The Last of Us – one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game – is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s one of the most anticipated TV events of 2023, bringing the “best video game story ever told” to the screen.

How long is the runtime for The Last of Us Episode 7 on HBO, and what about the rest of the episodes?

The Last of Us Episode 7 runtime

The Last of Us Episode 7, titled ‘Left Behind’, has a runtime of 56 minutes.

What about the rest of the episodes? We’ve listed all of their runtimes below:

Episode 1 – ‘When You’re Lost In The Darkness’: 81 minutes

Episode 2 – ‘Infected’: 53 minutes

Episode 3 – ‘Long Long Time’: 75 minutes

Episode 4 – ‘Please Hold My Hand’: 45 minutes

Episode 5 – ‘Endure and Survive’: 59 minutes

Episode 6 – ‘Kin’: 59 minutes

Episode 7 – ‘Left Behind’: 56 minutes

Episode 8 – ‘When We Are In Need’: 51 minutes

Episode 9 – ‘Look For The Light’: 43 minutes

After Joel and Ellie’s disastrous trip to the Colorado university, Episode 7 will flash back to the weeks before they met. It’ll be an adaptation of Left Behind, the DLC for the original game.

The Last of Us Episode 7 will be available to stream on February 26 in the US and February 27 in the UK. You can check out our coverage of the recent episode below:

