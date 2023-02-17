How long is The Last of Us Episode 6? Runtime explained

How long is the runtime for The Last of Us Episode 6? HBO’s long-awaited video game adaptation is here – but how long is the fourth episode, and will every episode have the same runtime?

The Last of Us – one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game – is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s one of the most anticipated TV events of 2023, bringing the “best video game story ever told” to the screen.

How long is the runtime for The Last of Us Episode 6 on HBO, and what about the rest of the episodes?

The Last of Us Episode 6 runtime

The Last of Us Episode 6, titled ‘Kin, has a runtime of 60 minutes.

This is shorter than the first and third episodes, which ran at 85 and 80 minutes long respectively, but longer than the second and fourth, which were under an hour long.

What about the rest of the episodes? We’ve listed all of their runtimes below:

Episode 7: 56 minutes

Episode 8: 51 minutes

Episode 9: 43 minutes

Following the harrowing conclusion of Henry and Sam’s storyline in the previous episode, Episode 6 will see Joel reunite with Tommy in Jackson.

The Last of Us Episode 6 will be available to stream on February 19 in the US and February 20 in the UK. You can check out our coverage of the recent episode below:

