How long is The Last of Us Episode 5? Runtime explained

How long is the runtime for The Last of Us Episode 5? HBO’s long-awaited video game adaptation is here – but how long is the fourth episode, and will every episode have the same runtime?

The Last of Us – one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game – is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s one of the most anticipated TV events of 2023, bringing the “best video game story ever told” to the screen.

How long is the runtime for The Last of Us Episode 5 on HBO, and what about the rest of the episodes?

The Last of Us Episode 5 runtime

The Last of Us Episode 5, titled ‘Endure and Survive’, has a runtime of 60 minutes.

This is shorter than the first and third episodes, which ran at 85 and 80 minutes long respectively, but longer than the second and fourth, which were under an hour long.

What about the rest of the episodes? We’ve listed all of their runtimes below:

Episode 6: 60 minutes

Episode 7: 56 minutes

Episode 8: 51 minutes

Episode 9: 43 minutes

Episode 5 is expected to continue Henry and Sam’s storyline following their introduction at the end of the last episode, while also following Kathleen as she tracks them down. There’s also going to be a Bloater somewhere in the mix.

This week’s episode also drops early on HBO Max thanks to the Super Bowl – find out when it’s available to stream wherever you are in the world here.

