How long is The Last of Us Episode 3? Runtime explained

How long is The Last of Us Episode 3? HBO’s long-awaited video game adaptation is here – but how long is the third episode, and will every episode have the same runtime?

The Last of Us – one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game – is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s one of the most anticipated TV events of 2023, bringing the “best video game story ever told” to the screen.

How long is the runtime for The Last of Us Episode 3, and what about the rest of the episodes?

The Last of Us Episode 3 runtime

The Last of Us Episode 3 has a runtime of 80 minutes.

This is shorter than the first episode, which ran at 85 minutes long, but longer than the second, which was just 55 minutes.

What about the rest of the episodes? Well, we know Episode 4 will have a 50-minute runtime, but other lengths have yet to be confirmed.

In late December, Twitter user @LumberjackRy shared rumored runtimes for the series, listed as follows:

Episode 5: 1 hour

Episode 6: 1 hour

Episode 7: 56 minutes

Episode 8: 51 minutes

Episode 9: 43 minutes

We will update this article as soon as the rest of The Last of Us runtimes are confirmed by HBO.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO on January 15. You can find out more about the show here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.