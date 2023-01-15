How long is The Last of Us Episode 1? Runtime explained

How long is The Last of Us Episode 1? HBO’s long-awaited video game adaptation is nearly here – but how long is the first episode, and will every episode have the same runtime?

The Last of Us – one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game – is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s one of the most anticipated TV events of 2023, bringing the “best video game story ever told” to the screen.

How long is the runtime for The Last of Us Episode 1, and what about the rest of the episodes?

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us Episode 1 runtime

The Last of Us Episode 1 has a runtime of 85 minutes (1 hour 25 minutes).

Compared to other HBO premieres, this is considerably longer: House of the Dragon’s first episode was 66 minutes, Euphoria was 53 minutes, and The White Lotus was 51 minutes.

If we were to speculate, the feature-length premiere will be a two-hander: it’ll likely switch between the beginning of the Cordyceps outbreak with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker), and the present day with Joel meeting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) for the first time.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What about the rest of the episodes? Well, Episode 2 is already confirmed to be 55 minutes long, but runtimes for the other seven have yet to be detailed by HBO or Sky.

Article continues after ad

In late December, Twitter user @LumberjackRy shared rumored runtimes for the series, listed as follows:

Episode 3: 76 minutes

Episode 4: 46 minutes

Episode 5: 1 hour

Episode 6: 1 hour

Episode 7: 56 minutes

Episode 8: 51 minutes

Episode 9: 43 minutes

We will update this article as soon as the rest of The Last of Us runtimes are confirmed by HBO.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO on January 15. You can find out more about the show here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.