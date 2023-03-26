How long is Succession Season 4 Episode 1 runtime?

How long is the Succession Season 4 Episode 1 runtime? HBO’s best show is about to return to our screens, but how long is the season premiere?

Succession is appointment TV of the highest order. Sure, it’s great to binge shows like Stranger Things and Swarm, but it’s not the same as allocating a specific time in your week to sit down and watch the latest episode of your favorite series alongside the rest of the world.

However, whether you’re in the US watching it as it airs, lying underneath your duvet and the glow of your laptop in the UK, or anywhere else, it’s helpful to know how long each episode is.

So, ahead of the release of Succession Season 4, here’s the runtime for Episode 1 and anything we know about the rest of the episodes to come.

Succession Season 4 Episode 1 runtime

Succession Season 4 Episode 1 has a runtime of 65 minutes.

This matches the premieres of the first two seasons, while Season 3’s opener was a brisker 58 minutes.

In terms of the other episodes, we don’t have confirmed runtimes from HBO yet, but we’ll update this space when we know more. Most Succession episodes are between 55 and 70 minutes long, with Season 2’s finale having the longest runtime of 74 minutes.

As Season 4 will be the last season of the show, there’s a chance the finale could be its longest episode yet. HBO has indulged in feature-length installments before; just recently, The Last of Us opened with an 81-minute episode.

The official synopsis reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer.

“The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Succession Season 4 premieres on HBO on March 26. Find out more here.