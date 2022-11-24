How long is Avatar 2? Avatar The Way of Water runtime explained

Avatar 2 hits screens in just three weeks, and it looks like we now know the runtime of the long-gestating sequel – but how long is Avatar: The Way of Water, and how does it compare to previous James Cameron films?
Writer-director James Cameron has been talking up his long-awaited sequel to the most successful film of all time, Avatar.
The new movie is rumored to be the most expensive film ever, and Cameron has stated that it needs to gross $2 billion to start turning a profit. Though the fact that Avatar 2 is playing in China should help with that.
A film’s runtime can affect its success, as shorter films mean more daily screenings. Thanks to a US cinema chain, it looks like we now know Avatar: The Way of Water’s length.
What is Avatar 2’s runtime?
Avatar: The Way of Water is 3 hours and 12 minutes. That’s according to AMC Theaters, who are already selling advance tickets for the movie. Making it a full 30 minutes longer than the first Avatar.
Here’s how that runtime compares with previous James Cameron movies…
- The Terminator: 1
- Aliens: 2 hours 17 minutes
- The Abyss: 2 hours 20 minutes
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day: 2 hours 17 minutes
- True Lies: 2 hours 21 minutes
- Titanic: 3 hours 14 minutes
- Avatar: 2 hours 42 minutes
- Avatar: The Way of Water: 3 hours 12 minutes
What has James Cameron said about The Way of Water’s length?
Speaking to Total Film about the length of Avatar 2, Cameron said the increased run-time is in service to the narrative.
“The goal is to tell an extremely compelling story on an emotional basis,” Cameron told the magazine.
“I would say the emphasis in the new film is more on character, more on story, more on relationships, more on emotion. We didn’t spend as much time on relationship and emotion in the first film as we do in the second film, and it’s a longer film, because there’s more characters to service. There’s more story to service.”
Avatar: The Way of Water is released on December 16, and you can read everything we know about Avatar 2 here.