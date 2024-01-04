The Purge franchise revolves around an annual crime spree that lets people across the US kill, loot, and cause havoc for one night – but how long does it last?

The New Founding Fathers, a political party so far to the right that it exists on another spectrum, had a revolutionary idea to combat nationwide unrest and economic instability.

Instead of quietly rebelling against the law, inflicting sporadic year-long violence getting caught, and filling the country’s prisons and courtrooms, what if people were granted permission to do anything they wanted once a year; they could steal from their favorite store, get revenge on their bullies, or… just kill people because they want to.

With The First Purge currently ranking as one of Netflix’s most-watched movies, you may be wondering: how long does The Purge last in the movies?

How long does The Purge last?

The annual Purge lasts for 12 hours. It begins on March 21 at 7pm every year, lasting until 7am the next morning on March 22.

As the Purge begins, sirens wail throughout cities and towns across the US, and TVs and radios play the following message: “This is not a test. This is your emergency broadcast system announcing the commencement of the Annual Purge sanctioned by the US Government.

“Weapons of class 4 and lower have been authorized for use during the Purge. All other weapons are restricted. Government officials of ranking 10 have been granted immunity from the Purge and shall not be harmed.

“Commencing at the siren, any and all crime, including murder, will be legal for 12 continuous hours. Police, fire, and emergency medical services will be unavailable until tomorrow morning at 7am when The Purge concludes. Blessed be our New Founding Fathers and America, a nation reborn. May God be with you all.”

There are two exceptions in the franchise: in 2016’s Election Year, the NFFA permits the targeting of government officials in an attempt to dispatch Senator Charlie Roan, who runs for president and promises to axe the Purge; and in The Forever Purge, civilians refuse to stop purging after the 12-hour period ends.

The First Purge is streaming on Netflix now, which you can find out more about here.