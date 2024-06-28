A Quiet Place: Day One takes place during the first few hours of the big alien invasion, but just how long before A Quiet Place is the new movie set?

When it comes to the most exciting horror movies of 2024, A Quiet Place: Day One is certainly up there. Following on from the box office smash hit in 2018, Day One paints a picture of what went down during the first day of attack from the superhearing monsters.

We’ve got new and old characters tackling the aliens in the big city, all of which eventually leads up to the Abbott family as they attempt to live in the new, quiet reality.

But when does Day One take place in relation to A Quiet Place, and where does it fit into the horror movie franchise timeline? Here’s what you need to know.

How long before A Quiet Place is Day One set?

Day One is set 471 days before A Quiet Place takes place, on the very first day of the alien invasion.

That’s roughly one year and three months before we first join the Abbott family in A Quiet Place. Day One plays out in New York, focusing on how the alien invasion impacts one of the noisiest cities in the world.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt aren’t in the new movie, since A Quiet Place Part II (which mostly takes place during days 474-477 after the invasion) included a flashback that addressed where the family was on “day one” of the attack. In their own town, they experienced the aliens landing and wreaking havoc.

In the canon, this takes place at the same time as Day One, where Sam (Lupita Nyong’o) and Eric (Joseph Quinn) are dealing with the monsters on their own turf.

How to watch the Quiet Place movies in order

The best way to watch the Quiet Place universe is in chronological order, starting with A Quiet Place: Day One.

A Quiet Place movies in chronological order:

A Quiet Place: Day One (Day 1)

A Quiet Place (Day 471-474)

A Quiet Place Part II (Days 474-477)

This way you get to experience the full scope of the alien attack, starting from the first moments and then catching up with the Abbott family as they try to survive.

A Quiet Place is currently available to stream on Paramount+, while A Quiet Place Part II is available to rent on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

