How does Hershel die in The Walking Dead?

As fans re-watch The Walking Dead or watch the series for the first time, a lot of fans want to know how Hershel died on the show.

The Walking Dead was a true cultural phenomenon from its first debut in 2010 to its final episode in 2022.

The series followed former sheriff Rick Grimes as he wakes up from his hospital bed to discover the world has been overtaken by zombies. For the next 11 seasons, fans watched as Rick and his group of survivors navigated life with zombies — or walkers — roaming around.

And, as the franchise has seen two spin-off shows so far, a lot of old and new fans have been watching the series yet again. But, some new fans may be wondering how Hershel, one of the key cast members for two seasons, died on the show. Here’s everything we know.

How did Hershel die on The Walking Dead?

Hershel was decapitated by The Governor during Season 4’s mid season finale.

Hershel became a part of the group in Season 2 when Rick and his group took refuge on his farm. Though he and Rick didn’t see eye to eye on many things, Hershel quickly became one of the most important members of the group as he was incredibly empathetic, especially towards walkers.

However, in Season 3 and 4, the group came head to head with The Governor, the mayor of the town of Woodbury who was especially violent and sadistic toward his followers. Rick and his crew faced off against The Governor numerous times, resulting in a heated and bloody exchange during the Season 4 mid-season finale.

In the finale, The Governor captures Hershel and Michonne, another member of Rick’s group, to use as leverage to take over the prison the crew were using as a new base of operations. Though Hershel and Rick tries to reason with him, The Governor goes through with his threat and partially decapitates Hershel with Michonne’s katana.

After the group fought against The Governor and his forces, Michonne then came upon Hershel’s reanimated walker head and put him down for good.

It was a brutal and shocking death for a character who wanted to live life in peace and not cause any harm towards others.

