With the press tour in full swing, Napoleon director Ridley Scott has already come under fire for potential inaccuracies in his new historical epic. But just how historically accurate is the film?

Even though the film itself has only just come out, Ridley Scott‘s press tour for Napoleon has already spoken for itself.

Alongside calling out critics for not liking the movie, Scott has also told off fans for criticizing potential historical inaccuracies that are fabricated throughout the film.

But who is on the right side of history? Here’s everything you need to know about just how accurate Napoleon is.

How accurate is Napoleon? Timeline explained

Ridley Scott’s Napoleon doesn’t seem to be all that historically accurate – both in big scenes and smaller details.

It’s important to note that although the film’s timeline begins with the French Revolution in 1793 and ends with Napoleon’s death in 1821, notable chunks of his timeline are missing without much explanation.

Joaquin Phoenix’s fictional version of the French Emperor first claims that he came from nothing, though various experts have proved that his family were actually descendants of Italian nobility.

His second most frequent statement is that he “conquered everything,” which of course isn’t exactly true either.

Many of Scott’s scenes show Napoleon leading charges into battle, being present on the battlefield while making all-important decisions.

However, historical reports show that this was rarely the case, with Napoleon never actually leading a dramatic charge. The rest of his war strategy, such as his attack during the Battle of Waterloo, is true to life. As the movie highlights, 3 million soldiers died under Napoleon’s guidance.

TV historian Dan Snow was one of the most well-known faces to target Napoleon’s historical inaccuracies, tackling Bonaparte’s “freeing” of Egypt first seen in the trailer.

“We are seeing this 12-pound cannon firing at maximum elevation. Can it hit the top of the Pyramids from where they are standing? I very much doubt that,” he commented during a now-viral TikTok video.

“And also Napoleon didn’t shoot at the Pyramids, and the Battle of the Pyramids, so-called, was not fought at the base of the Pyramids.”

Inaccuracies beyond Napoleon

It’s worth noting that Ridley Scott’s Napoleon often likes to embellish myths for the sake of good drama – this is particularly evident in the scene where Bonaparte corners the Russian army onto a frozen lake, which has historically vague supporting evidence.

Not only is this heavily seen in Napoleon’s own story, but it’s also extended to smaller details peppered throughout the movie.

The film opens with Marie Antoinette’s execution at the height of the French Revolution in 1793. In the movie, the former Queen has wayward and frizzy hair while sporting a black dress. Historical accounts of Antoinette’s execution have suggested that she actually had closely cropped hair before her death, and was more likely to be wearing a white dress in line with her widow status.

The bigger issue with this is that Napoleon allegedly wasn’t at Antoinette’s execution at all. Though Phoenix’s version is seen taking in the spectacle from the side-lines, the real Bonaparte was engaged in the Siege of Toulon at the same time.

During a recent interview on BBC Radio 4, Historian Dr. Estelle Paranque suggested that Antoinette also wouldn’t have been as defiant as Scott suggested.

“It did annoy me a little because he made her kind of fearless and a bit feisty, and at the time honestly she was not,” Paranque stated. “She tried to remain dignified at the end, but I don’t think she would have been that bold. And obviously, Napoleon wasn’t there.”

What criticism has Ridley Scott faced over Napoleon?

YouTube/Sony Pictures

Unsurprisingly, critics and historians haven’t been all too thrilled with the historical inaccuracies seen in Napoleon, with general concerns being called out since the film’s first trailers.

In a New Yorker profile, Ridley Scott originally hit back at critics, saying “There are 400 books written about him. Maybe the first one was the most accurate, the next one is already doing a version of the author. By the time you get to book 399, guess what, there’s a lot of speculation.”

Scott later doubled down on this by stating “How do you know? Were you there?” to critics while speaking to France Inter Radio.

Historians have since expanded on their concerns further since Scott’s response, with Guy Walters adding “Ridley Scott has resorted to that time-dishonored and lamest excuse for getting his history wrong in his Napoleon film. Telling people “you can’t know because you weren’t there” negates the whole pursuit of historical knowledge, and basically gives you a pass to make it all up.”

Napoleon releases in theaters on November 22. You can check out our other TV & movies reviews here.