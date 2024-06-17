House of the Dragons fans blame Blood and Cheese on unexpected character

House of the Dragons fans are beginning to pin the blame for Blood and Cheese’s cruel actions on an unexpected character.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 held no punches back as it dropped viewers into a tangled web of grief and vengeance.

By seeking revenge, the plan surrounding Blood and Cheese was formed and carried out, showcasing one of the most brutal moments in the series so far.

However, while Blood and Cheese’s actions could be blamed on a multitude of characters, starting with King Aegon Targaryen, fans have instead placed the majority of the blame on a surprising character: Alicent Hightower. Warning: major HOTD spoilers below!

Article continues after ad

Blood and Cheese were hired by Daemon Targaryen in order to avenge the death of his youngest stepson, Lucerys Velaryon.

While Blood and Cheese did not find Prince Aemond, their intended target, they did stumble upon King Aegon and Queen Helaena’s children. They then murdered Jaehaerys, Aegon’s first-born heir, without hesitation.

Article continues after ad

During the murder, Criston Cole, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, was nowhere to be found as it was revealed he was too busy having sex with Aegon and Helaena’s mother Queen Alicent.

Fans were quick to blame Alicent for her grandson’s death as one fan wrote, “Alicent bouncing on that man’s Hightower while her grandbaby getting sliced and diced…WHAT HAPPENED TO COUTH?? WHAT HAPPENED TO DIGNITY???”

Article continues after ad

Another viewer commented, “Alicent was busy f*cking the help while her grandson was being beheaded.”

A third fan went so far as to point out both Alicent and Cristian’s fault in the situation, “It’s the fact that Alicent is up here bumping uglies with Criston Cole while her grandson is getting stabbed left right center….the nerve, the audacity of those two hypocrites.”

While it’s very unlikely that Alicent could have saved her grandson from the assassins, a piece of blame should be laid at her and Criston’s feet for not better protecting the most vulnerable in the royal family.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more of Episode 1’s antics, check out our guide to Blood and Cheese, Cregan Stark, and Alyrie Florent. You can also check out the full House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule and read our House of the Dragon Season 2 review.